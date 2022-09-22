Richard Harmon Cast As Captain Boomerang In The Flash Season 9

There’s a new villain coming to the Arrowverse. Via Deadline, Richard Harmon has joined the cast of The Flash season 9 as Owen Mercer, the second Captain Boomerang. Harmon will recur throughout the season in multiple episodes.

The previous Captain Boomerang, Digger Harkness, was portrayed by Nick E. Tarabay in Arrow as one of the Suicide Squad. Despite his comic book origins as a Flash supervillain, Digger only encountered Barry Allen once before he was killed off in the fifth season finale of Arrow. Regardless, there is a direct link between Digger and Owen. In the comics, Owen was the illegitimate son of Digger Harkness and Meloni Thawne. Through Meloni, Owen inherited a limited super-speed ability.

While Owen’s comic book counterpart occasionally teamed with the heroes, it doesn’t sound like the same will be true of his new incarnation. According to The CW’s description, Owen “has recently been released from Iron Heights with a chip on his shoulder. But the twinkle in his eye disguises a dangerous and violent threat to Central City.”

This is a homecoming of sorts for Harmon, who starred in The CW’s sci-fi series, The 100, for seven seasons. His other genre credits include Van Helsing, Intruders, The Secret Circle, and Continuum.

For the ninth and final season, Grant Gustin is headlining the cast as Barry Allen/The Flash, with Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk.

The Flash season 9 will premiere on The CW in 2023.

Photo Credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/DC Comics

