House of the Dragon Episode 10 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10!

Like Game of Thrones before it, House of the Dragon season 1 has come to an end just as a war beckons on the horizon. However, this is the Dance of the Dragons that was destined to bring down the Targaryen family nearly 150 years later. In other words, the main event has arrived, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about House of the Dragon episode 10.

Princess Rhaenys arrives on Dragonstone shortly after her escape, and she tells Princess Rhaenyra and her husband, Prince Daemon, that King Viserys is dead. She also informs them that Queen Alicent and Otto Hightower have installed Alicent’s son, Aegon, on the Iron Throne. Daemon is incensed and immediately begins making plans for war. Rhaenyra also takes the news badly and she goes into premature labor to a stillborn child. At the funeral for the child, Ser Erryk Cargyll arrives with the crown of the king and he swears loyalty to Queen Rhaenyra. Daemon crowns his wife and bows, as does everyone else. Everyone except Rhaenys.

Shortly thereafter, Otto arrives at Dragonstone with terms from Queen Alicent that could preserve the peace. Daemon rejects them out of hand, but Rhaenyra says she will consider them. When Rhaenyra remains reluctant to commit to war, she has an intense confrontation with Daemon in private. Daemon even puts his hands on her throat before angrily storming out. Elsewhere in the castle, Lord Corlys Velaryon awakens from his severe injuries, and his wife, Rhaenys, convinces him to side with Rhaenyra.

While Daemon sneaks away to approach a giant dragon named Vermithor, Rhaenyra is encouraged by her eldest sons, Jacaerys and Lucerys, to let them approach her potential allies. However, Luke and his dragon, Arrax, are surprised to discover that Prince Aemond and his gigantic dragon, Vhagar, have beaten him to Storm’s End. Additionally, Lord Borros Baratheon is less than impressed by Rhaenyra’s request, and he openly sides with Aemond. Regardless, Borros refuses to let Aemond attack Luke within his halls. Borros also gives Luke a chance to escape.

Unfortunately for Luke, Vhagar is much faster than Arrax as well. And despite attempts by both dragonriders to hold back, Vhagar and Arrax viciously duel in the sky. Vhagar concludes this dance of the dragons by crushing both Luke and Arrax in her jaws, killing them both. Even Aemond seems surprised by that turn of events. Back at Dragonstone, Daemon returns just in time to tell Rhaenyra that her second born son is dead.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for House of the Dragon episode 10 in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.