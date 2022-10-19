Charlie Cox Praises Jessica Henwick and Looks Ahead To Daredevil: Born Again

The upcoming Marvel Studios series, Daredevil: Born Again, will reunite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio for first time since Daredevil season 3 in 2018. Born Again may also mark the return of other Marvel characters who debuted on Netflix, but those rumors remain unconfirmed for now. Regardless, Cox recently praised his former co-star on The Defenders, Jessica Henwick, who played Colleen Wing, the reigning Iron Fist as of the season 2 finale of that series. Charlie Cox Praises Jessica.

“She’s amazing,” said Cox during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I could also say that about a number of people that I worked with not only on Daredevil, but also on the other shows we did there,” Cox says. “So I don’t know what they’re thinking, but I will absolutely put in a good word [for Henwick]. And I did get a lovely text from her the other day saying that she read the news [about Born Again] and was thrilled for me.”

Cox was also very complementary towards his most recent co-star, She-Hulk headliner Tatiana Maslany. Additionally, he is very open to Maslany reprising her role in a guest appearance on Born Again.

“I had such fun working with [Tatiana],” said Cox. I happen to think she’s one of the great actors of our generation. So that, in and of itself, as well as being a lovely person, it was just such a thrill and a joy to work with her. So I would absolutely love that, but who knows? We’ll have to see. We’ve got 18 episodes for it to happen, so maybe.”

When looking ahead to the revival series, Cox admitted that he isn’t sure if his previous Daredevil series remains in MCU continuity. But he does expect some things to change, and others to remain the same.

“I haven’t really gotten to that point with the writers of our next Daredevil show,” noted Cox. “So I haven’t read any scripts yet, and we haven’t really talked at length about what this current iteration will be like. Just by the fact that they’re using me as an actor to play the part, it’s clear that there are going to be some consistencies and there are also going to be some differences. What they are and how we integrate the two is going to be the challenge of the new show.”

“These things are really complicated, and obviously, opinions are always divided.” continued Cox. “What people like is always varied, but we have an opportunity to at least take what worked really well and then also add some cool elements, ideas, concepts and themes that we weren’t able to do before. So it’s Daredevil, but upgraded.”

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in early 2024 on Disney+.

