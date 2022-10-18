Charlie Cox Got Emotional Seeing Daredevil’s New Suit in She-Hulk

It is unknown if Cox will appear in another live-action series before Daredevil: Born Again. Many fans are calling for a reunion between Murdock and Walters because of their chemistry in She-Hulk. Working with Maslany intrigues Cox as he leaves the door open for future encounters in the MCU.

“I don’t like to speculate; I’ve learned over the years that when you get excited in an interview and you talk about things that could happen, the problem is that they then litter the internet. People talk about it, and then if it is a good idea, you end up ruining it for the fans,” said Cox. “The only thing I’ll say is that I had such a blast working with Tatiana. She’s such an extraordinary actor, and the characters’ chemistry was really strong. There’s more fun to be had there, so whether we can go on that journey a little longer and our lives can collide again, I don’t know but I’d certainly be in support of that, if it can happen.”

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in early 2024 on Disney+.

