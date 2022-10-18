Charlie Cox Got Emotional Seeing Daredevil’s New Suit in She-Hulk
One of the most exciting moments She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the appearance of Matt Murdock, as Charlie Cox returned to reprise his role from Netflix’s Daredevil. The masked vigilante teamed up with She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to save Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). Daredevil sported a new look for these scenes, wearing a red and gold suit, as opposed to the red suit from the Netflix series. The red and gold suit is a nod to the character’s earlier runs in the comics. Cox shared with Variety how seeing the new suit gave him “goosebumps.”
“When we were getting ready to shoot it, they took me out to Los Angeles to have a suit fitting, which I just assumed was to make sure that the old one still fit,” said Cox. “While I was waiting, there was one computer-generated drawing on the wall of some other superhero. I was looking at it, like ‘Oh, that guy’s cool.’ And then I looked more carefully, and I was like, ‘Wait, that guy’s me.’ It was a rendering of this gold and red suit and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that is so cool.’ It’s such a great homage to some of the earlier Daredevil runs. I got goosebumps thinking about this moment, putting it on and the fans’ reaction.”
RELATED: Leapfrog, Matt Murdock, and Daredevil Get She-Hulk Character Posters
It is unknown if Cox will appear in another live-action series before Daredevil: Born Again. Many fans are calling for a reunion between Murdock and Walters because of their chemistry in She-Hulk. Working with Maslany intrigues Cox as he leaves the door open for future encounters in the MCU.
“I don’t like to speculate; I’ve learned over the years that when you get excited in an interview and you talk about things that could happen, the problem is that they then litter the internet. People talk about it, and then if it is a good idea, you end up ruining it for the fans,” said Cox. “The only thing I’ll say is that I had such a blast working with Tatiana. She’s such an extraordinary actor, and the characters’ chemistry was really strong. There’s more fun to be had there, so whether we can go on that journey a little longer and our lives can collide again, I don’t know but I’d certainly be in support of that, if it can happen.”
Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in early 2024 on Disney+.
Are you a fan of the red and gold suit on Charlie Cox? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
Recommended Reading: Daredevil Vol. 4: The Autobiography of Matt Murdock
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.