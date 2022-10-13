Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Indira Varma Cast in Dune: The Sisterhood

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune franchise is expanding on both the big and small screen. As filming continues on Dune: Part Two, the producers behind the films’ upcoming prequel series are recruiting some A-list actresses to examine the history of the Bene Gesserit. Now, we can add one more familiar face to the show’s ranks. Deadline brings word that Indira Varma has booked a key role in Dune: The Sisterhood on HBO Max.

Varma already has a few big sci-fi/fantasy properties under her belt. Earlier this year, she appeared as Tala in Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Before this, she played Ellaria Sand (the paramour of Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn Martell) on Game of Thrones. Varma also has a recurring voice role as Lady Allura Vysoren in Amazon’s The Legend of Vox Machina animated series. Next year, she will play a supporting role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Sisterhood’s producers have cast Varma as Empress Natalya. According to her official breakdown, Natalya is “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.” The series will reportedly draw influence from Sisterhood of Dune, the 2012 novel written by Brian Herbert (son of original Dune author Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson that notably recounted the Bene Gesserit School’s formation under the first Reverend Mother.

Varma isn’t the first actress to join The Sisterhood’s call sheet. Last week, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (See How They Run) came aboard the series as Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively. As their names suggest, these characters are ancestors of Baron Vladimir, the main antagonist of Dune played by Stellan Skarsgård in last year’s film.

Diane Ademu-John is the creator and writer behind The Sisterhood and will also serve as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Alison Schapker. Johan Renck (Chernobyl) is directing the show’s first episode. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins will also executive produce with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert. Anderson is onboard as a co-producer.

HBO Max still hasn’t announced a release date for Dune: The Sisterhood.

