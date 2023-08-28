Dune: Part Two Director Describes Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha as a Psychopathic Mick Jagger

Dune: Part Two co-writer and director Denis Villeneuve recently disclosed that Austin Butler‘s performance as Feyd-Rautha in the upcoming sci-fi epic reminded him of a “psychopath killer” mixed with Mick Jagger.

During an interview with Empire, Villeneuve opened up about directing Butler in Dune: Part Two, revealing that he “brought something that is a cross between a psychopath killer, an Olympic sword master, a snake, and Mick Jagger.” He added, “He has tremendous sex appeal and charisma and madness. It’s really out there.”

Who is Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen?

Serving as a narrative foil to Dune protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Feyd-Rautha is the cruel, cunning, and treacherous youngest nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). Butler is the third actor to bring Feyd-Rautha to life in live-action after Sting in the 1984 film adaptation and Matt Keesler in the 2000 miniseries. Butler is best known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Elvis Presley in the 2022 musical biopic Elvis.

Dune: Part Two will adapt the second half of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed 1965 novel, continuing “the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee,” reads the official synopsis.

Warner Bros. recently delayed Dune: Part Two to March 2024 amid the Hollywood strikes, meaning that the upcoming sci-fi sequel will hit theaters roughly two-and-a-half years after Dune: Part One (2021). The first installment in Villeneuve’s proposed trilogy grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office and won six awards at the 94th Academy Awards.

Starring alongside Butler, Chalamet, and Skarsgård in Dune: Part Two are Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

New additions to the franchise include Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV of House Corrino Walken, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Bene Gesserit Lady Margot, and Souheila Yacoub as Fremen warrior Shishakli.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to hit theaters on March 15, 2024.