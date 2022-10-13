Andor Season 1 Episode 6 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Andor season 1 episode 6!

Through six episodes, Andor seems to have developed its own Star Wars pattern: Two episodes of setup, and one episode of payoff. It’s also proving to be the most lethal Star Wars tale since Rogue One. Suffice to say, not everyone made it out this episode alive, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Andor season 1 episode 6.

It’s morning on Aldhani when Cassian Andor is greeted by Karis Nemik, the idealistic young Rebel who has already rewritten his manifesto to account for Cassian’s mercenary approach to the mission. Elsewhere, Lieutenant Gorn listens as his commanding officers denigrate the native inhabitants of the planet, the Dhanis, and reveal that this is the last year they plan to let them into their sacred valley for the Eye ceremony. Hours later, Cassian, Karis, Arvel Skeen, and Taramyn Barcona go undercover as guards for the pilgrimage. Vel Sartha and Cinta Kaz also hide nearby as they await their chance to infiltrate the Imperial base.

While Gorn’s boss, Commandant Jayhold Beehaz, reluctantly engages with the Dhanis, Vel reluctantly gives the final go-ahead for the mission. Cassian and his team follow their ally, Gorn, inside. Gorn slips away before Cassian’s team takes the officers and Jayhold’s family hostage in order to ensure his cooperation in the heist. Cintra remains behind with the hostages while everyone else goes down to the vault.

With Jayhold’s reluctant aid, the team strong arms the remaining Imperials in the vault to help them load the stolen payroll. However, the team’s jamming device causes other Empire agents to become suspicious when their communications are disabled. Gorn goes down to the vault to check on the progress of the heist, and Jayhold finally realizes that he’s been betrayed. Unfortunately, the team takes too long and they are discovered by a small group of Imperials. In the firefight that follows, Gorn and Taramyn are both killed.

Cassian, Karis, Arvel, and Vel manage to get into their ship, while Cintra is left behind to make her own escape. During takeoff, Karis is badly injured and seemingly crippled. Regardless, Vel gives Karis a shot of adrenaline that allows him to help Cassian plot a course for the ship. However, when the team stops to get medical attention for Karis, Arvel tells Cassian that they should split the payroll between them and cut out the others. Incensed, Cassian kills Arvel and learns that Karis died on the operating table moments earlier.

While holding Vel at gunpoint, Cassian reveals that Arvel intended to betray them. Cassian forcibly buys a ship from the doctor, and takes his originally promised cut while leaving the rest to Vel. He also gives Vel the Kyber crystal to return to Luthen Rael. In turn, Vel insists that Cassian take Karis’ Rebel manifesto. On Coruscant, word of the robbery interrupts Mon Mothma’s speech as the senate empties. However, Luthen is overjoyed by the news and he celebrates in private

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for Andor season 1 episode 6 in the comment section below!

