Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth Will Not Receive a Second Season

The television adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth premiered this past spring on Showtime. Influenced by Walter Tevis’s 1963 novel of the same name and David Bowie’s 1976 film adaptation of the novel, The Man Who Fell to Earth followed an alien named Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who came to Earth in search of answers on how to save his species. Despite positive reviews, the series will be coming to an end. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Man Who Fell to Earth will not be returning for a second season at Showtime.

In a statement from a Showtime spokesperson, there were some discussions regarding a potential second season. However, the network decided to end the show with one season.

“Our thanks to the extraordinary Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin and Sarah Timberman who did a great job of turning the David Bowie film into such a resonant tale for our times. And kudos to a wondrous cast led by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Bill Nighy for bringing it to life. Alex and Jenny originally intended The Man Who Fell To Earth to be a close-ended story. While we flirted with the idea of expanding it into a second season, we all ultimately decided to embrace it as a one season story well told.”

Kurtzman and Lumet created the Showtime adaptation, which consisted of ten episodes. Co-starring alongside Ejiofor were Naomie Harris, Annelle Olaleye, Bill Nighy, Clarke Peters, Jimmi Simpson, and Rob Delaney.

The Man Who Fell to Earth‘s first and only season is available to stream on Paramount+ and Showtime.

How do you feel about the show coming to an end? Did it deserve a second season? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Man Who Fell to Earth

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.