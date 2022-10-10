All Signs Point Towards War In House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 8!

The king is dead. Long live the queen! But if Queen Alicent has her way, then Princess Rhaenyra will never take the Iron Throne. As seen in House of the Dragon episode 8, Alicent misinterpreted her final conversation with her late husband, Viscerys. She believes that he wanted her to install their son, Aegon, as the new king. Now, the House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer is exploring what happens next. And everything appears to be leaning towards war.

Although the trailer doesn’t show Rhaenyra’s reaction to her father’s death, it’s only a matter of time before she hears about it. In the meantime, Alicent and her father, Otto Hightower, have the opportunity to make their move. And only a few are brave enough to call their actions treason.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Additionally, HBO has released an Inside the Episode video for House of the Dragon episode 8 that really goes into “the last supper” of the Targaryen family. It’s the final episode to feature Viserys as king, and he truly tries to heal the divide between his wife and his daughter. However, Viserys’ sons and grandsons will take the feud to a new level. It’s an unfolding tragedy that will prove costly for both sides.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

House of the Dragon episode 9 will premiere next Sunday, October 16 on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.