The Boys Showcases The Deep’s Japanese Soy Sauce Commercial

We’re a long way out from any new actual episodes of The Boys or its spin-offs, but that doesn’t mean Vought has no content in the meantime! Presumably made for fun during production downtime, a new video of The Deep has, well, surfaced. Like a lot of celebrities in our reality, the swimming supe evidently saw an opportunity to sell out overseas, while maintaining his alleged integrity and exclusivity to Vought back in the good ol’ USA. The Deep’s Japanese soy sauce commercial just went online, and it’s, dare we say, fishy?

Take a look:

Clearly The Deep knows how to act, because eating his undersea friends isn’t normally something he’d smile about. He loves his aquatic pals. Especially the octopus. That octopus in the commercial has no idea just how far the depth of his love goes.

If you think The Deep’s ad is wild, it’s actually pretty straightforward compared to its likely inspiration. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Japanese energy drink ads get even crazier, though we’re fairly sure his behind-the-scenes life is more normal than The Deep’s:

What do you think of The Deep’s latest attempt at image rehab? Will it crash and burn harder than Soldier Boy going through a window? Or will it be as PR-friendly as Homelander murdering critics at his rallies? Let us know in comments.

