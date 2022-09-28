The Final Journey Begins in AMC’s Latest Walking Dead Promo

Twelve years after Rick Grimes woke up from his coma to find the world overrun by legions of the undead, AMC is bidding adieu to its flagship Walking Dead series. The network managed to stretch out the show’s farewell season to 24 episodes airing over a period of 15 months. But now, the end is finally in sight. With the last block of episodes rolling out this weekend, AMC has released a new Walking Dead promo to get fans ready to say goodbye.

The survivors have covered a lot of ground since season 11 originally premiered last summer. Over the past year, they’ve encountered new enemies, lost old friends, and strengthened their bonds to prepare themselves for the next fight. Regardless, the series’ home stretch is shaping up to be their toughest battle yet. Presented with a blood red veneer overlaying its montage of scenes, the new preview suggests the remaining eight episodes will feature a high body count. In other words, several fan-favorites might not make it all the way to the finish line.

You can watch the new promo for the series in the player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Much like the zombies themselves, The Walking Dead isn’t dying anytime soon. AMC has bold plans for the franchise’s future, many of which involve characters from the original series. A spinoff centering on Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon is currently underway in Europe. But in time, this may eventually lead to an onscreen reunion between himself and Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City. And Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are also returning as Rick and Michonne for a six-episode limited series airing in 2023.

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday, October 2 at 9pm on AMC.

Are you excited to watch the series’ final episodes? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.