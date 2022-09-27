Netflix Confirms the Full Cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender

The live-action remake of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender wrapped production on its first season back in June. Regardless, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the new series. Debate over whether the show is even needed in the first place continues to rage in online forums everywhere. But despite fan expectations, there’s no denying that the filmmakers have put together an all-star cast, as evidenced by the latest group of performers confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming reboot.

The biggest new addition to the cast is George Takei, who, as some fans might remember, isn’t a stranger to the Avatar universe. In 2005, he lent his voice to an episode of the original anime series as a Fire Nation prison warden. But in the live-action series, he’s playing Koh, an ancient spirit known for his ability to steal the faces of others.

Most of the other actors were reported to be joining the show’s cast in recent months. However, this seems to be the first time that an official Netflix source has acknowledged their involvement. Case in point: Amber Midthunder, fresh off her star-making turn in Hulu’s Prey, will appear as Princess Yue of the Northern Water Tribe. Rumors of Midthunder’s casting began making the rounds in June. But when asked about the series during Prey’s press tour, she declined to comment on the reports.

meet the rest of the cast for Netflix’s live action adaptation of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER. pic.twitter.com/W1ylPaoDba — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 27, 2022

Other supporting players include Arden Cho (MTV’s Teen Wolf) as June, a bounty hunter who claims none of the four nations as her own; Momona Tamada (Secret Headquarters) as Ty Lee, a young citizen of the Fire Nation; Thalia Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Mai, one of Ty Lee’s closest friends; Utkarsh Ambudkar (Free Guy) as King Bumi, the ruler of Omashu who was once friends with Aang as a child; Danny Pudi (Community) as The Mechanist, a nameless inventor from the Earth Kingdom; and James Sie, who reprises his voice role from the anime series as the hapless Cabbage Merchant.

Gordon Cormier is headlining the live-action series as Aang, the titular Avatar destined to end the Fire Nation’s war and bring balance to the world. Rounding out the primary trio are Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka. Dallas Liu will menace the show’s heroes as Prince Zuko, with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim co-starring as General Iroh and Fire Lord Ozai, respectively.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

