Marvel Producer Teases More MCU Monsters Beyond Werewolf by Night

The first reactions to Werewolf by Night are currently making the rounds, and so far, critics are praising the way the upcoming special brings new monstrous characters into the MCU. Aside from the titular lycanthrope, one of these beasts is none other than Man-Thing, the humanoid swamp monster who made his own comic book debut in 1971. But don’t expect Marvel’s flirtation with creature features to end here. While speaking with The Direct, executive producer Brian Gay teased how Werewolf by Night opens the door for similar characters to appear in the future.

Gael García Bernal headlines the special as Jack Russell, the first character to assume the mantle of Werewolf by Night in Marvel’s comic book universe. Early footage suggests that Jack is somehow involved with a band of monster hunters led by Verusa (Harriet Sansom Harris). So this gives Marvel the perfect opportunity to explore the darker recesses of its source material.

“I think one of the very cool things about the special is it’s just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right?” said Gay. “So there’s not just the monsters that are part of Werewolf by Night, but the ones that were up on the wall. There’s some of that artwork as well. What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’ve been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters.”

Marvel has already dabbled in horror with recent projects like Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And next year, the studio’s Blade reboot will add officially introduce vampires into the MCU canon. But beyond this, Gay insists that nothing is set in stone just yet.

“And I think, well, we don’t know exactly where they’ll pop up next,” continued Gay. “The idea is that, with this wide swath of different species and types, they’re going to pop up again. You’re going to see these guys in different ways, of course.”

Werewolf by Night will premiere on Disney+ on October 7.

