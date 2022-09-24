Mark Millar’s American Jesus Gets Netflix Adaptation as El Elegido

Jupiter’s Legacy and Supercrooks may not have caught on as big as Netflix hoped, but the streaming service remains in the Mark Millar business. El Elegido, the adaptation of Millar’s American Jesus comic, will star Marvel’s new Submariner, Tenoch Huerta. He’ll appear alongside a mostly young cast, in the story of a 12 year-old learning he’s the reincarnated Jesus. The big downside? The kid must now prepare for the Apocalypse.

Check out a video of Mark Millar explaining the concept and showing off some locations:

“El Elegido” means “the chosen one.” And also sounds a lot less like a controversy magnet than the comic’s original title. (Though Preacher played on basic cable, so seriously, anything goes on that score.) Here’s the official synopsis of the series:

“Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he discovers the truth around his identity.”

