Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Charlie Barnett To the Cast

One of the stars of Netflix’s Russian Doll is re-teaming with the co-creator of that series, Leslye Headland, on her upcoming Star Wars project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Barnett is currently in “final negotiations” to appear in The Acolyte, a new live-action series set during the end of the High Republic era.

Barnett starred as Alan Zaveri in both seasons of Russian Doll, the second of which premiered on Netflix earlier this year. He was previously a main cast member on NBC’s Chicago Fire and also had recurring stints on Netflix’s You and The CW’s Arrow, the latter of which had him playing John Diggle Jr., the son of John Diggle. On the big screen, Barnett has had roles in Men in Black 3 and The Stand In.

Barnett is the second performer to join The Acolyte’s cast this week. Manny Jacinto also booked his own mystery role in the series. Other supporting cast members include recent Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae and Jodie Turner-Smith. But Amandla Stenberg will headline the series, and her character is rumored to be a young Sith acolyte who trains under a more experienced Sith master.

Lucasfilm hasn’t announced a release window for The Acolyte. However, filming is expected to begin by the end of the year. So the show could potentially arrive on Disney+ by late 2023 at the earliest.

