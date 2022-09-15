Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Manny Jacinto in a Supporting Role

The casting process for Lucasfilm’s next big Star Wars series is heating up. According to Deadline, Manny Jacinto is the latest performer to join the cast of The Acolyte. Unfortunately, the nature of his character remains unknown.

Jacinto is probably best known for playing Jason Mendoza on NBC’s The Good Place. Earlier this year, he appeared in Top Gun: Maverick and also had a role in Amazon’s I Want You Back. Some of his other recent credits include Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor. Next month, Jacinto will headline Warner Bros. Animation’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind as the voice of Kenshi Takahashi.

The Acolyte will depict the rise of new Sith adversaries as the High Republic era draws to a close roughly 200 years before the start of the Skywalker Saga. Amandla Stenberg is headlining the series as its mystery protagonist. Plot details are scarce, but Stenberg is rumored to be playing a young Sith-in-training. So far, the supporting cast includes Jodie Turner-Smith and Lee Jung-jae, the latter of whom recently won an Emmy for his performance in Netflix’s Squid Game.

Creator Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is heading up The Acolyte’s writers room as showrunner and executive producer. The show is one of several new live-action Star Wars series currently in the works, with other projects like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew already in production. Filming on The Acolyte is slated to begin sometime between late fall and early winter of this year.

Lucasfilm hasn’t announced a release window for The Acolyte. But if production is only a few months away, a late 2023 or early 2024 premiere seem likely.

How do you feel about Jacinto joining the series’ cast? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

