Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Snags a Leading Role In The Acolyte

Last year, South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae had a breakout role as Seong Gi-hun on Netflix’s wildly popular series, Squid Game. Now, Jung-jae is poised to make the leap to an even bigger franchise. Deadline is reporting that Jung-jae has been cast as the male lead in The Acolyte, an upcoming Star Wars original series on Disney+.

Jung-jae has been active in South Korean films and TV series since 1994, but this will mark his first major studio role since Squid Game‘s debut. He is also the director and star of the upcoming action film, Hunt.

Lucasfilm has not disclosed the nature of Jung-jae’s role on the series. But he will be appearing opposite Amandla Steinberg’s currently unnamed female character. Jodie Turner-Smith was also added to the cast earlier this week.

The Acolyte is set near the end of the High Republic era, nearly two hundred years before the original Star Wars film. It’s believed that the series will focus on a Sith acolyte (portrayed by Steinberg) who is trained in the ways of the Dark Side of the Force under a Sith Lord. The show has been described as a mystery-thriller.

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is the writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner for this series. It’s expected to begin filming in December. However, Disney+ and Lucasfilm haven’t announced a premiere date yet.

Are you looking forward to seeing Lee Jung-jae in The Acolyte? Let us know in the comment section below!

