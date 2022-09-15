Rashida ‘Sheedz’ Olayiwola Lands a Role in Marvel’s Ironheart

Marvel’s live-action Ironheart series began filming earlier this summer. But lately, it seems like the show has been adding at least one new cast member on a weekly basis. And this week, Deadline reports that Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola is the latest performer to book a mystery role in the upcoming show.

Olayiwola is a stand-up comedian who has previously guest-starred in episodes of HBO’s Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show. However, she might be better known as a writer than as an actress. She is currently a staff writer on HBO Max’s South Side, which originally premiered on Comedy Central in 2019. Additionally, Olayiwola has written material for multiple BET Awards ceremonies.

Later this year, Dominique Thorne will make her MCU debut as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before segueing over to Ironheart as the lead character. Like her comic book counterpart, Riri will be introduced as a teenage science prodigy who attends M.I.T. and reverse engineers her own flying suit of armor inspired by Tony Stark’s Iron Man designs. Early clips from Ironheart was recently screened at last weekend’s D23 Expo in Anaheim. Among other reveals, the footage confirmed that Anthony Ramos is starring opposite Thorne as the series’ main villain: Parker Robbins, a.k.a. The Hood.

Other Ironheart cast members include Shakira Barrera, Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes.

Chinaka Hodge serves as the head writer for the series, with directors Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes helming three episodes each. Ryan Coogler, the director behind Marvel’s Black Panther films, is also working on the show as an executive producer.

Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ in late 2023.

How do you feel about Olayiwola joining the series’ cast? Do you have any theories about her character? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Root

Recommended Reading: Ironheart Vol. 1: Those With Courage

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.