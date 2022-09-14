The Walking Dead Finale Could Include a Post-Credits Scene

The end is near for The Walking Dead as the show will soon air the final eight episodes of Season 11. Although the production is nearly complete, there are ongoing conversations about the last scene. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple mentioned the possibility of a post-credits scene. “Will there be a tag scene? I just got to say, maybe. We’re up to some things, so maybe,” Gimple said. “Honestly, we’re literally just working right now on a couple of things. So there are a couple of ways it could go.”

A post-credits scene would not be unheard of in the zombie universe. In the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a mid-credits scene revealed video journals from Dr. Edwin Jenner in which he inquired about variants to a French scientist in Paris. As a female scientist watches the video, a man shoots her, claiming the outbreak was her fault. According to Gimple, this scene sets up Daryl Dixon’s spinoff series, which will take place in France.

RELATED: The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan Spinoff Gets a New Title

Could the final scene tease another spin-off? With two more spinoffs in development, The Walking Dead: Dead City and the Untiled Rick & Michonne Spin-off, a post-credits scene from either series might be the perfect way to set up a new story. Either way, the flagship series will end on November 20, and fans will have to wait until then to see what happens.

The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 premieres on October 2 on AMC.

What are your predictions for the final batch of episodes? Leave your predictions in the comments below!

Recommended Reading: The Walking Dead: Compendium One

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.