The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan Spinoff Gets a New Title

Earlier this year, AMC announced that Walking Dead mainstays Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan would continue the stories of Maggie and Negan in an upcoming spinoff called Isle of the Dead. The show’s title referred to the island of Manhattan, which would be the primary setting for the new series. However, the producers appear to have had some second thoughts about its name. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show is now called The Walking Dead: Dead City.

After The Walking Dead ends its eleven season run in November, Maggie and Negan will head over to the Big Apple. There, they will explore the city’s post-apocalyptic remains and encounter a host of new threats both living and dead. Additional cast members include Gaius Charles, Mahina Napoleon, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Charlie Solis, Aixa Kendrick, Eleanor Reissa, and Trey Santiago-Hudson.

The Walking Dead Universe’s chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple, is overseeing Dead City with Eli Jorné acting as its primary showrunner. Jorné will also serve as an executive producer alongside Cohan and Morgan. The series began filming in New Jersey last month and wrapped production on its pilot episode two weeks ago.

Dead City is one of several Walking Dead spinoffs currently in the works to fill the void left by the flagship series’ conclusion. Gimple recently confirmed that Norman Reedus’ upcoming Daryl-centric series will take place in France. Meanwhile, AMC announced in July that its plans for a trilogy of films featuring the return of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes have been re-tooled into a six-episode limited series, with Danai Gurira also coming back as Michonne.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on AMC sometime in 2023.

