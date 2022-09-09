She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4! She-Hulk Episode 3.

Jennifer Walters doesn’t necessarily want to be a She-Hulk in the sheets, but she still has to be a Hulk in court as the series nears its mid-way point. The fourth episode of the MCU’s latest original series has premiered, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4.

First, we meet stage magician Donny Blaze. And no, he’s not Ghost Rider/Johnny Blaze. Donny’s just some charlatan who runs a dive magic show in Los Angeles. To save his stale act, Donny uses a sling ring to open a portal for Madisynn, a drunk woman in the audience. Some time later, Madisynn reappears in Kamar-Taj just as Wong is trying to binge The Sopranos. Madisynn also tells Wong that Donny sent her to a Hell dimension where she made a deal with a demon named Jake to get back. Additionally, Madisynn spoils The Sopranos for Wong, and he resolves to make Donny pay for his actions.

At a local bar, Nikki tries to help Jen make a more enticing dating profile. Soon after, Wong portals into Jen’s office and hires her to send a cease and desist to his former student, Donny. However, Wong has no written contract with Donny, and he doesn’t have much in the way of a legal advantage. In court, Wong summons Madisynn to testify on his behalf, but she’s already drunk and she doesn’t exactly convince the judge.

After yet another bad date, Jen finally takes Nikki’s advice and makes a dating profile for herself as She-Hulk. Jen finally gets a lot of matches, but most of them are not compatible with her. At not until she meets Arthur, a doctor who says all of the right things to her. Meanwhile, Donny goes too far with his magic act and opens a portal to a demon dimension that he can’t close. Out of desperation, Donny portals himself to Wong to beg for help. Wong angrily tells Donny to call Jen as he goes to fight the demons.

Back at Jen’s place, she and Arthur become increasingly intimate. However, Wong ruins the mood when he opens a portal and summons She-Hulk to the demonic invasion. With Jen’s help, Wong funnels the demons away to a far off location and he shuts down the portal to their dimension. Jen also uses the last demon as leverage to force Donny to give up and accept Wong’s cease and desist. Jen soon returns home covered in demon goo, but she still takes Arthur to bed.

In the morning, Arthur shows no interest in Jen’s human form when he sees her for the first time. And he quickly leaves her alone as the TV news tells her that Titania is out of jail. Moments later, a process server gives Jen papers that reveal Titania trademarked the She-Hulk name and she’s suing Jen for infringement. In the tag scene, Wong and Madisynn binge This is Us before talking about their favorite drinks.

