The Peripheral’s First Trailer Sends Chloë Grace Moretz Into a New World

It’s been over three years since Westworld co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy signed with Amazon Prime Video, and four years since Prime Video began developing The Peripheral. However, the new adaptation of William Gibson’s novel is only a few weeks away. Prime Video has released The Peripheral‘s first trailer, which presents a look at two different visions of the future.

Kick-Ass and Let Me In star Chloë Grace Moretz is headlining the series as Flynne Fisher. She lives in a broken near future where she exists “in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America.” The show’s description calls Flynne “smart, ambitious, and doomed.” But when she plugs into an advanced system, Flynne finds herself thrust into something that is more than just a game. It’s a window into a world and a time that hasn’t happened yet.

On the other end of that future is Wilf Netherton (Gary Carr), a man who lives 70 years beyond Flynne’s time. And when Wilff makes contact with Flynne, both of their lives will be endangered by a deadly conspiracy.

Jack Reynor also stars in the series as Burton Fisher, with Eli Goree as Conner, Charlotte Riley as Aelita, JJ Feild as Lev, Adelind Horan as Billy Ann Baker, T’Nia Miller as Cherise, Alex Hernandez as Tommy Constantine, Austin Rising as Leon, Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett, Chris Coy as Jasper, Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella, Katie Leung as Ash, and Alexandra Billings as Detective Ainsley Lowbeer.

The Peripheral will premiere on October 21, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Recommended Reading: The Peripheral by William Gibson

