Superman & Lois Casts Michael Bishop as the New Jonathan Kent

Production on the third season of Superman & Lois hit a snag last month when Jordan Elsass confirmed his departure from the series. Elsass, who appeared in the show’s first two seasons as Jonathan Kent, later clarified that he was taking a break from acting to focus on his mental health. But The CW didn’t waste much time in casting his replacement. According to Deadline, Michael Bishop will fill the role of Jon when the series returns for season 3.

Bishop’s biggest role to date is an appearance in the Disney Channel original movie Spin, which premiered last year. He previously showed up in several episodes of the Australian fantasy series Grace Beside Me. Earlier in his career, Bishop was credited as Michael Fryer, and he also appeared in a few short films under this name.

Jon was introduced in Superman & Lois’ first season as one of Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s fraternal twin sons. Early episodes of the show found him and his brother, Jordan (Alex Garfin), struggling to accept the reality of their father was Superman. Their lives got even more complicated when Jordan began manifesting his own superhuman abilities. But Jonathan continued to be a supportive presence in his brother’s life by protecting him from bullies and even helping him harness his newfound powers. Season 2 saw Jonathan develop powers as well, but they only came as a result of using X-Kryptonite.

It’s currently unclear how this latest development will affect Superman & Lois’ filming schedule. But if the network moved this quickly to recast Jonathan, the delay may not be significant. Regardless, production will resume in Vancouver, where both of the show’s first two seasons were shot.

Superman & Lois season 3 will premiere on The CW in early 2023.

How do you feel about Bishop taking over for Elsass as the new Jonathan Kent? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

