Superman & Lois’ Jordan Elsass Says He May Be Done With Acting

Last week, The CW and Warner Bros. TV announced that Superman & Lois‘ Jordan Elsass will not return for the upcoming third season. Elsass had been a part of the show since the beginning as Jonathan Kent, one of the twin sons of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. While the network revealed it will recast Jonathan for season 3, Elsass’ social media accounts have been silent since his departure. Regardless, Elsass has finally opened up about some of his reasons for stepping away from the show.

Via Heroic Hollywood, Elsass left a video message for a fan on Cameo that shed some light on his departure. He also suggested that the reason he left was to focus on his mental health.

“It’s been a tough few weeks,” said Elsass. “It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for season 3, certainly. But what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely a 100 percent priority. There’s no question that is priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough. I need some time to myself.”

That may be why Elsass went on to suggest that he may step away from acting entirely.

“I’m still debating whether I’m even going to act for a while,” added Elsass. “I may not. I may kind of go in a different direction. [And] I know that’s going to be disappointing to some people. Not even just ‘fans.’ but people in my close circle…They may not say they’re disappointed…but in reality I have a lot of people that got my back who were really rooting for me. To see me start over and maybe try something new, I think is gonna shock some people. It’s probably the most shocking to me.”

“You know, going into a new field and really starting from scratch, because I never really did anything else,” continued Elsass. “I started acting when I was 12…and that’s all I’ve ever done. So going in a whole new direction would be really interesting. I think it could be worth it.”

For now, there’s no word on who will replace Elsass as Jonathan Kent on the series. Superman & Lois season 3 will premiere in early 2023.

