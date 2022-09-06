Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Jodie Turner-Smith

One of Lucasfilm’s next live-action Star Wars projects has finally added its second cast member. According to Deadline, Jodie Turner-Smith has booked a role in The Acolyte, the new series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. The identity of her character is still a mystery, but she joins previously-announced headliner Amandla Stenberg on the call sheet.

Turner-Smith recently starred opposite Colin Farrell in A24’s After Yang. Next up, she will appear in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, which had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last week and will hit Netflix in December following a limited theatrical release. Some of her other movie roles include Queen & Slim and Without Remorse. On the small screen, fans might recognize her from the British miniseries Anne Boleyn or her year-long stint on TNT’s The Last Ship. Turner-Smith was also slated to star in Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin spinoff before dropping out of the project last year.

Headland is developing The Acolyte as a “mystery thriller” centering on an unknown female protagonist. The series will also take place near the end of the High Republic period, some 200 years before the start of the Skywalker Saga. Stenberg officially began talks to star in the series last December and confirmed her role back in July. In Star Wars lore, an “acolyte” usually refers to a Force-sensitive person who trains under an experienced Sith Lord. Regardless, we still don’t know if this is who Stenberg is playing.

Stenberg and Turner-Smith are The Acolyte’s only confirmed cast members so far. However, additional casting announcements might be coming sooner than we thought. Deadline also claims that Lucasfilm is hoping to start production on the series in London in late fall. But a release date hasn’t been set.

How do you feel about Turner-Smith joining the cast of The Acolyte? Do you have any theories about her character? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.