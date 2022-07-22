Amandla Stenberg Confirms Casting in Star Wars Series The Acolyte

Though she’s been rumored in negotiations as far back as December, today Amandla Stenberg and Lucasfilm made it official. The nonbinary actor will star in the Disney+ series The Acolyte. Stenberg announced it on their Instagram, with the official Star Wars Twitter account subsequently confirming.

Check out the original post below, with Stenberg demonstrating their fandom in an older photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amandlastenberg



Stenberg shot to fame as Rue in The Hunger Games, and subsequently won Critics Choice and NAACP image awards for her lead role in The Hate U Give.

Unlike most other Disney+ Star Wars shows currently set post Return of the Jedi, The Acolyte takes place a century before the prequel trilogy. The High Republic era, previously featured primarily in books, features pre-war era Jedi. But it’s not without conflict: the Viking-like Nihil serve as the villains of this universe. A young Yoda may appear, but the timeframe rules out most other cameos. Russian Doll cocreator Leslye Headland serves as showrunner for the series, described as a thriller with martial arts elements. Stenberg’s role remains undescribed as yet.

What do you think of Amandla Stenberg’s casting? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.