Wong and Pug Get New She-Hulk Character Posters

Thursday, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 arrived on Disney+ and expanded the show’s supporting cast, which means it’s time for Marvel to release a fresh batch of character posters. Unfortunately, you won’t find the Wrecking Crew, Runa the Light Elf, or even Megan Thee Stallion in this latest set. But we do get new key art featuring Wong (Benedict Wong) and Augustus “Pug” Pugliese (Josh Segarra). You can view both posters below.

On the heels of his big-screen return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this summer, Wong’s She-Hulk appearance finally shed light on his brief cameo in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the film, Wong was seen fighting Emil Blonsky in a cage match at Xialing’s Golden Daggers Club in Macau. But as he explained during the seemingly-reformed villain’s parole hearing, Wong needed to fight Blonsky in his Abomination form in order to earn the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Of course, as soon as the parole board suggested he could be charged for breaking Blonsky out of prison, he made his own quick escape.

The Sorcerer Supreme aka Master of the Mystic Arts aka former librarian of Kamar-Taj. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/A9WpaK5cLd — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Pug is a character introduced during Dan Slott’s She-Hulk run in the early 2000s, which serves as a major inspiration for Jennifer Walter’s Disney+ adventures. And just like his TV counterpart, he was another attorney working for GLK&H’s superhuman law division. Segarra actually made his first appearance as the character in episode 2. But this week’s installment gave him much more to do than embarrass himself in front of his co-workers. In fact, he even proved himself to be a pretty capable lawyer when he defended Dennis Bukowski against Runa in court.

Lawyer at GLK&H aka friend of Jennifer Walters aka maker of the best welcome baskets. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/p5kFdRW1yv — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) September 2, 2022

The fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will hit Disney+ next Thursday, September 8.

Are you happy to see that Wong and Pug got their own character posters for the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.