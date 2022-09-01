She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3! She-Hulk Episode 3.

This week’s episode of She-Hulk was surprisingly heavy with Megan Thee Stallion references, even though she only briefly appeared. Regardless, this appears to be a better approximation for what the series will be like in its remaining episodes. The third episode the MCU’s latest original series has premiered, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3.

Jennifer Walters was pretty sure that she could get Emil Blonsky/Abomination out of prison until the footage of his fight with Wong from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit the internet. Jen is furious, but Blonsky claims that Wong broke him out, but he insisted that Wong bring him back. To salvage the case, Jen tells Nikki to track down Wong to confirm Blonksy’s account at the parole hearing.

Meanwhile, Jen’s former colleague in the D.A.’s office, Dennis Bukowski, hires GLK&H to go after a shape-shifting Asgardian light elf, Runa, who swindled him out of $175.000 by pretending to be Megan Thee Stallion. However, Bukowski quickly alienates Jen and her new colleague, Mallory Book. So the case falls to Augustus “Pug” Pugliese. However, Pug soon learns that Runa is willing to impersonate him as well in her bid to escape the consequences of her actions.

Wong travels to the GLK&H office to vouch for Blonsky. He explains that he needed to fight a worthy foe like Blonsky as part of his trials to become the Sorcerer Supreme. Wong also agrees to testify so Blonsky won’t be punished for his actions. But not before suggesting some magical solutions. At the hearing, Wong is running late. So Jen coaches Blonsky through his statement of remorse and summons character witnesses who attest to his change for the better. But Blonsky frightens the parole board when he effortlessly transforms into Abomination to prove his control. Wong eventually shows up and testifies, but beats a hasty retreat when it’s pointed out that he confessed to a crime.

Runa causes mischief for Pug’s case, especially when her attorney suggests that no reasonable man would have believed she was Megan Thee Stallion. When commiserating with Jen and Nikki, Pug is inspired to call Jennifer to the stand as a character witness for Bukowski. On the stand, Jen mercilessly describes Bukowski’s character flaws and calls him delusional. That’s enough to convince the judge to rule against Runa, and imprison her for impersonating him.

Afterwards, Jen secures Blonsky’s release with the condition that he refrain from transforming into Abomination again. At Blonsky’s suggestion, Jen also agrees to do her first TV interview as She-Hulk. Hours later, Jen is assaulted by the Wrecking Crew, but she chases them off with ease once she transforms to She-Hulk. But the Wrecking Crew was only attacking Jen to get a sample of her blood for their boss. Could that be The Leader?

And in the tag scene, Jen signs Megan Thee Stallion as her newest client before dancing with her in the GLK&H office.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also.