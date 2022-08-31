The Rebellion Rises in Lucasfilm’s Newest Andor Poster

Up until earlier this month, Andor was supposed to premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ last night at midnight. But even though the series is arriving a bit later than expected, Lucasfilm isn’t leaving Star Wars fans empty-handed today. With three weeks to go until the show’s debut, the studio has released a brand new Andor poster, gathering all of the Rebel Alliance’s major players (and even a few Imperial adversaries) in one place. You can check it out for yourself below.

As the star of the show, Diego Luna appears most prominently as Cassian Andor, reprising his fan-favorite role from Rogue One. Taking place five years before the events of the movie, the series will reveal how Cassian Andor went from being a common thief to one of the Rebels’ most invaluable agents. Along the way, Cassian will also get an assist from several other key allies like Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) who help mold him into the man he was in Rogue One.

A few other familiar characters from Rogue One can be seen on the new poster as well. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) appears to Luna’s left, dressed like an Imperial senator while secretly plotting to bring the Empire to its knees as one of the Alliance’s primary architects. Forest Whitaker also shows up as Clone Wars veteran Saw Gerrera. Viewers can also spot a few of the series’ antagonists, including Imperial officers Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

The poster doesn’t shy away from highlighting the Empire’s threat, whether by showing a fleet of Imperial vessels or an ominous cloud of smoke in the background. But if you look past the danger, there’s also a message of hope, indicating that from the ashes of the Republic, a revolution will rise.

Andor will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 21.

