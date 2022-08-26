HBO Renews House of the Dragon For Season 2

It’s official: fire will continue to reign on HBO. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season.

The renewal comes less than a week after the series’ pilot debuted on the network and set a new ratings record for HBO. According to reports, nearly 10 million viewers watched the show’s first episode, making it the most-viewed premiere in HBO history. Since it aired last Sunday, those numbers have increased to 20 million across all available platforms, including HBO Max and on demand.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

House of the Dragon is the first Game of Thrones spinoff to premiere since the flagship series ended its own run in 2019. But in light of its ratings success, it definitely won’t be the last. The original Game of Thrones finale may have polarized and even alienated longtime fans when it aired just three years ago. Regardless, if the new show’s viewers numbers proved anything, it’s that there’s still an appetite for tales set in Westeros. This bodes well for the seven additional GoT spinoff series currently in development.

The second episode of House of the Dragon will air this Sunday at 9pm on HBO.

