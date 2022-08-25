Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins the Cast of The Boys Season 4

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has been teasing the possibility of Jeffrey Dean Morgan joining the series’ cast for at least two years. But now, the moment has finally arrived. Deadline is reporting that Morgan has booked an undisclosed role in the show’s fourth season, which began production earlier this week.

Morgan previously worked with Kripke on The CW’s Supernatural, where the actor made several recurring appearances as John Winchester. And thanks to his ruthless portrayal of Negan on AMC’s The Walking Dead, he’s always seemed like a natural fit to join the no-holds-barred universe of The Boys. Kripke originally floated the idea of Morgan coming aboard the series in 2020, when he publicly offered him a role on Twitter several months before season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime. Kripke later revealed that he had a specific role in mind for Morgan to play in season 3. Unfortunately, they couldn’t work out a schedule in time, and it’s unclear if the character he’s playing in season 4 is the same one Kripke was thinking about beforehand.

Earlier this year, Morgan wrapped production on the final season of The Walking Dead. However, he isn’t saying goodbye to Negan anytime soon. Morgan will also co-headline an upcoming spinoff series with Lauren Cohan, which finished shooting its pilot episode this month. The new show is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

Amazon still hasn’t announced a release date for The Boys season 4.

