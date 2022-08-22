Netflix’s Kaos Series Adds Debi Mazar as Medusa

Several characters from Greek mythology are already confirmed to be showing up in Netflix’s upcoming Kaos series from creator Charlie Covell. Now, we can officially add one more name to that roster. According to Deadline, Debi Mazar has landed the role of Medusa in the show, joining the star-studded cast that includes Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, and more.

Medusa has long been a major staple of Greek myths thanks in no small part to the venomous snakes that emerge from her head instead of hair. She can also turn people into stone just by looking them in the eye, an ability that should be able to find a place in Kaos’ “darkly comic” setting. Covell (The End of the F***ing World) is reportedly developing the series as an irreverent skewering of its source material. Sources also describe it as a contemporary tale that explores “love, life and power in the underworld.”

Earlier this year, Mazar co-starred in Netflix’s The Pentaverate alongside Mike Myers. But her acting career dates back to the early ‘80s. Some of her best-known movie appearances include Goodfellas, Singles, Batman Forever, and Empire Records. She was also a series regular on Entourage from 2004 to 2011 and later returned for its film continuation in 2015.

Goldblum will star in Kaos as Zeus, the “vengeful” ruler of Olympus who becomes increasingly paranoid when he discovers a wrinkle on his forehead and begins obsessing over his potential downfall. The supporting cast features other Greek gods like Hades (Thewlis) and Poseidon (Cliff Curtis). McTeer and Nabhaan Rizwan co-star as Zeus wife and son, Hera and Dionysus. Other cast members include Aurora Perrineau, Killian Scott, Misia Butler, and Leila Farzad.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Kaos. However, production is currently underway in Spain.

