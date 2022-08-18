Andor Villain Actors Tease Their Characters’ Backgrounds

Disney+’s Andor series will show the Empire at the height of its powers, which meets we can expect to meet several new villains during the first season’s 10-week run. Chiefest among these are Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), two Imperial officers who, even though they serve a common master in Emperor Palpatine, have wildly different sets of ambitions. In a new interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar+), both Gough and Soller discussed what makes their characters tick. They also shared what these villains hope to achieve as the series moves along.

Much like Moses Ingram’s Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Gough’s character will also face some resistance when trying to work her way up the Imperial ladder. In yet another case of art imitating life, it would appear that women are treated like second-class citizens within the Empire’s ranks. That’s why Dedra must work harder than any of her fellow officers to be taken seriously.

“As a woman, in that world, for her to advance in any way, she has to be like 10 times better than anyone else in that room,” explained Gough. “And that felt really relevant to everything we’re going through right now. […] It’s a clever thing to do, to show you how hard she has to work. It kind of brings you in to feel cheerleader-y for her – and then you’ll be like, ‘She’s a psycho!’ So be careful supporting her…”

Gough also teased her face-to-face interactions with Cassian Andor, hinting that Dedra is “not particularly fond” of Diego Luna’s hero. But at least she isn’t “obsessed” with the Rebel recruit like Syril, an inspector stationed on the planet Ferrix. According to Soller, his character has no time for such upstarts, instead preferring to crush them by any means necessary.

“Syril is a very intense, determined character who believes he’s destined for great things,” revealed Soller. “One of those great things is upholding justice at all costs; another is squashing any signs of dissent or rebellious activity, which obviously relates to our hero.”

Andor will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on September 21.

Are you excited to meet these new villains when the series arrives next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.