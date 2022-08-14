Rogue One Will Return To IMAX Theaters This Month For One Night Only

In the post-George Lucas age of Lucasfilm, the one film that the vast majority of fans seem to really love is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Director Gareth Edwards delivered one of the best-looking movies in the franchise with several surprises, an engaging cast, a genuinely gripping space battle, and by far one of the greatest Darth Vader scenes ever put to film. If you want to watch it right now, it’s always going to be on Disney+. But if you missed the opportunity to see Rogue One on the biggest screen possible in 2016, then you will soon have a second chance. Rogue One will return to select IMAX theaters for one night only on Friday, August 26.

Now, it’s no coincidence that this is happening so close to the premiere date of Andor. In that upcoming prequel series, Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor, the amoral Rebel Alliance operative who made his debut in Rogue One. Fans who attend the upcoming IMAX screening will also be treated to an exclusive preview for Andor.

To promote the event, IMAX and Lucasfilm have created a stylish new poster for the film, which you can see below. It has a very minimal design, and yet it’s very effective.

Fans who choose not to attend will have to wait for Andor to premiere on Wednesday, September 21. It was originally supposed to be out at the end of this month, but Disney+ recently pushed it back a few weeks. The upside is that Andor will premiere with three episodes before shifting to a weekly release.

