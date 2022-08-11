The Last of Us TV Series Casts Johnson and Woodard as Henry and Sam

HBO finally completed production on the first season of The Last of Us in early June. But this doesn’t mean that a few additional casting announcements can’t break after cameras have stopped rolling. IGN has confirmed that two key supporting characters from the original video game will be making an appearance on the show. According to their report, Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard will play Henry and his younger brother, Sam, respectively.

In the first Last of Us game, Henry and Sam were originally from Hartford, Connecticut before encountering Joel and Ellie in Pittsburgh. The foursome later spent several missions traveling together. But for anyone who hasn’t played the game, let’s just say it wasn’t destined to be a permanent arrangement. In this version, Brandon Scott provided the voice and motion capture for Henry; while Sam was played by Nadji Jeter, who currently plays Miles Morales in Insomniac’s Spider-Man games.

The report also indicates that HBO is making some slight changes to Henry and Sam’s backstory for the TV series. Apparently, their live-action counterparts are living in Kansas City and hiding from a “revolutionary movement seeking vengeance,” which could be the Fireflies. Either way, it sounds like they might still play an important role in Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey across the country.

Johnson previously starred in The Hate U Give and had a small role in Dark Phoenix as a mutant named Match. He also appeared in several episodes of Showtime’s Your Honor in 2020. Meanwhile, Woodard is a relative newcomer to the industry with very few credits to his name. But they aren’t the only new faces joining The Last of Us’ cast. IGN also reports that Graham Greene and Elaine Miles will guest-star as Marlon and Florence. Both of these characters were created specifically for the show.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO sometime in 2023.

How do you feel about Johnson and Woodard playing Henry and Sam? Do you have any theories about Greene and Miles’ characters? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art Of The Last Of Us

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.