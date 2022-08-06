New She-Hulk Spot Offers a Better Look at Daredevil

In the “final” She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer shown at Comic-Con, fans got a look at Daredevil‘s body armor. In a shorter She-Hulk spot just released online, we now get to see his mask too. And in a marked difference from the Netflix suit, this one looks yellow and red. It’s a throwback to his original comics costume, of course, but in the MCU it also looks like an Iron Man-inspired palette.

That’s far from all we get a new look at, however. Titania’s in there, as is Emil Blonsky in full Abomination form. And for any fans upset that She-Hulk looked stronger than her cousin in the first trailer, Bruce doesn’t hold back here. The rock he throws is one nobody would expect Matt Murdock to catch.

Check out the spot below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ starting Aug. 18. Unlike other Marvel Disney+ shows –except maybe WandaVision, in the beginning — it will present as a half-hour comedy series, with fourth-wall-breaking asides to the audience.

Are you excited for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? What do you think of Daredevil’s retro yellow mask? Let us know your reactions in comments below.

Recommended Viewing: Daredevil Seasons 1 and 2 on Blu-ray

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. Regardless. However. Additionally.