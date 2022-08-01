Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Casts Arden Cho as Jade

The live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender has cast a fan-favorite supporting character from its animated source material. According to AvatarNews, Arden Cho has joined the Netflix show’s ever-expanding call sheet as Jade, the bounty hunter who made recurring appearances throughout the original series’ run.

Jade made her Avatar debut near the end of the show’s first season. She grew up in the Earth Kingdom, but she didn’t let her affiliation to this or any other nation interfere with her line of work. Over the years, Jade cultivated a reputation as the world’s top mercenary, offering her services to anyone whose pockets were deep enough. The Fire Nation eventually hired her to track down Aang and his allies with help from her loyal companion, a flying shirshu named Nyla. However, Jade’s efforts were thwarted.

Cho previously starred as Kira Yukimura on MTV’s Teen Wolf. Regardless, she won’t reprise this role in the upcoming film on Paramount+ over a pay dispute. She also had a recurring role on NBC’s Chicago Med. Next up, Cho will headline another upcoming Netflix series, Partner Track, which hits the platform later this month.

Gordon Cormier leads the new Avatar cast as Aang, with Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley co-starring as Katara and Sokka. Other cast members include Dallas Liu as Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow) is spearheading the project as its showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Netflix still hasn’t announced a release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

