Cassian Gets Recruited for the Rebellion in the Latest Andor Trailer

While the last couple of Star Wars TV shows have stayed on Tatooine and similar backwater planets, Andor looks to go big in the opposite direction. In today’s new trailer, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) goes from small-time infiltrator to part of something much larger, echoing all the way to the seat of power in Coruscant. Rather than avoiding large cities and major fleet locations, the latest Andor trailer goes there. It’s at the heart of the Senate that Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) battles from within. And everywhere else that Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) recruits.

Take a look in the player below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy brings us this official prequel to the tale, featuring familiar characters like Saw Gerrera and Edrio Two-Tubes. It’ll also introduce plenty of new ones, as seen on the promo poster below. Perhaps some of them might even survive. But don’t count on it.

Andor will kick off on Disney+ Sept 21 with three episodes in a row. Nine more episodes will follow weekly, with a second season of 12 more to follow at a later date. Like Rogue One, it appears to favor rainy planets over the desert kind. Unlike many recent episodes of Star Wars TV, it looks epic in scale.

Do you look forward to Andor next month? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.