Pedro Pascal Teases Din Djarin’s Journey in The Mandalorian Season 3

It’s been several months since Din Djarin reunited with Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett. But the dynamic duo’s return in The Mandalorian season 3 is only half a year away. Based on early footage screened exclusively at Star Wars Celebration, the new episodes will see Mando taking on more responsibilities than ever before. But while speaking with Total Film (via GamesRadar+), series star Pedro Pascal hinted that adjusting to these new duties is easier said than done.

At the series’ outset, Pascal’s character seemed content with his simple routine of hunting bounties and collecting the rewards. However, once he met Grogu, he instantly became a part of something much bigger. And now that he’s in possession of the Darksaber, he faces the daunting task of restoring Mandalore to its former glory, even after his tribe cast him out in The Book of Boba Fett for removing his helmet in earlier episodes. Regardless, Pascal suggests that Din isn’t ready to embrace his new role just yet.

“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so,” said Pascal. “I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are…Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

Also returning for the new episodes is Katee Sackhoff, who reprises her role as Bo-Katan Kryze. In the second season finale, Sackhoff’s character was clearly sour over not inheriting the Darksaber for hermself. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the sting will have dissipated very much by the time season 3 is scheduled to premiere.

“Anytime you have a goal and you don’t succeed, I think you reevaluate,” added Sackhoff.

The Mandalorian season 3 will hit Disney+ in February 2023.

Are you excited to see what new adventures await Pascal’s character next year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.