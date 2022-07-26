Rick Riordan Suggests a 2024 Release Window For Percy Jackson

The demigods aren’t going to like this one. Disney+’s upcoming reboot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been filming for over a month. That led many fans to believe that the series would air its first season sometime next year. Unfortunately, Rick Riordan just took the wind out of their sails with a new blog post on his official website. While sharing a glowing update on how the production is coming along, the author of the original novels (and an executive producer on the series) predicted that the show might not hit Disney+ until early 2024.

Riordan acknowledged that he initially theorized that a 2023 premiere seemed like a safe bet. Regardless, there are a number factors that could push its release to the following year. For one thing, production on season 1 isn’t expected to wrap until December or January. The studio must also account for post-production, which is a lengthy process by itself. But perhaps most importantly, Disney needs to figure out a release date that doesn’t put it in direct competition with other shows on the platform, like one of Marvel’s upcoming shows.

“We are on track with our schedule, and everything is going according to plan,” wrote Riordan. “Though we still have a long way to go before this series is ready. We have sort of, kind of, mostly finished the principal photography for 1×1 (season one/episode one) and have done a good chunk of the filming for 1×2, but principal photography just gives us the raw puzzle pieces which will then need to be put together with sound track, special effects and editing to yield a finished product. And we still have a lot of filming yet to do to get all those puzzle pieces for the whole season.”

Despite this, Riordan had nothing but good things to say about his on-set experience so far. Aside from praising the cast and directors, he also singled out the crew members tasked with overseeing smaller details. These include the stunt coordinators, prop makers, costume designers, etc. Riordan also confirmed that the series is using a mix of practical sets, blue screen, and The Mandalorian‘s StageCraft technology. Overall, he sounds pleased with what he has seen so far, especially from the main trio of Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood).

“I know I’ve said this before, but wait until you see how great they look on screen,” added Riordan. “This, at long last, is Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Are you said to hear that the series might be two years away? Let us know in the comment section below!

