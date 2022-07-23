Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Trailer Hints at a DS9 Crossover

Over the course of its last two seasons, Star Trek: Lower Decks has featured several big-name guest stars from throughout Star Trek history. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that even more Easter eggs are coming our way in season 3. During today’s Comic-Con panel, the series’ cast and creators revealed a new trailer for the upcoming episodes, which will feature a number of references to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Additionally, Paramount+ dropped four new character posters, which you can view in the gallery below.

The new season begins under less-than-ideal conditions for the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos. In the wake of season 2’s bombshell cliffhanger, in which someone framed Captain Carol Freeman for destroying the Pakled Planet, Starfleet impounds her ship. As a result, the Cerritos’ deckhands remain grounded, trying to make the best of an unfortunate situation. But of course, it doesn’t go well. The scandal appears to prevent Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler from recruiting new Starfleet cadets at a career fair. Meanwhile, Freeman is struggling, too—not even a litter of puppies can calm her down as she awaits her trial.

Check out the new trailer for Lower Decks season 3 below.

Thankfully, Beckett and her friends won’t stay Earthbound for long. The crew will eventually find a way to embark on more cosmic adventures, partly in an effort to clear Freeman’s name. Additionally, J.G. Hertzler is reprising his DS9 role as Martok after previously showing up in an episode of Lower Decks season 2. But even more exciting is the Cerritos gang’s upcoming visit to the actual Deep Space Nine, complete with the original series’ theme music. The trailer doesn’t give away if the Cerritos will encounter the station’s commander, Benjamin Sisko, during their travels. But it does feature an appearance by Sisko’s Creole Kitchen, the New Orleans restaurant famously owned by Benjamin’s father, Joseph.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 will begin streaming on August 25 on Paramount+.

