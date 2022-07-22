Bradley Cooper is Returning as Rocket in Marvel’s I Am Groot Shorts

Marvel’s upcoming series of I Am Groot shorts finally gives young Flora colossus the starring vehicle he deserves. But while most of his spacefaring teammates weren’t expected to make an appearance, it’s hard to imagine the little sapling getting very far without his best friend (and surrogate father figure) cleaning up his mess. Fortunately, IndieWire has confirmed that at least one of the five shorts will feature Bradley Cooper reprising his role as Rocket Raccoon from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Right now, the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles is screening an I Am Groot short before select showings of Thor: Love and Thunder. According to one fan (via The Direct), the short’s end credits list Cooper as one of the series’ cast members. The episode’s plot reportedly involves Groot making a gift for his fellow Guardians using found objects in the Milano. Moviegoers have until this Sunday, July 24 to catch one of these early screenings at El Cap before the series debuts next month.

Earlier this month, Rocket and Groot both appeared in Love and Thunder, making this the first time their characters have shown up onscreen together since Avengers: Endgame bowed in 2019. But even though James Gunn has suggested that the new shorts aren’t necessarily MCU canon, the episodes will take place between the original Guardians movie and Vol. 2, before Groot blossomed into adolescence in the latter film’s mid-credits scene. Kristen Lepore directed all five I Am Groot shorts with Ryan Little acting as head writer.

Vin Diesel will headline all five of the new shorts as the adorable Baby Groot. But this isn’t the last time fans will see the dynamic pairing of Rocket and his pint-sized companion in 2022. The characters will also appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will premiere on Disney+ by the end of this year. All of this will eventually build toward their long-awaited return to the big screen when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

I Am Groot will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 10.

Are you looking forward to Rocket and Groot’s reunion on the small screen next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1: The Final Gauntlet

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.