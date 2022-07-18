Doom is In Bloom In Harley Quinn Season 3’s Red Band Trailer

Harley Quinn season 3 is premiering at Comic-Con later this week. But everyone who isn’t at San Diego Comic-Con will have to wait another ten days for the further adventures of Harley and Poison Ivy. Fortunately, HBO Max has released a new red band trailer to help make that wait seem shorter. In the new footage, Harley and Ivy have capped off their first two weeks together as a couple by stealing Wonder Woman’s invisible jet…and a lot of other things. However, it’s all downhill from there.

The new trailer doesn’t hold back on adult language or violence, so consider this a NSFW warning. It also reveals that the Joker has a real shot of becoming Gotham City’s next mayor. That’s why Jim Gordon is running for the office against Joker. Unfortunately for Gordon, his foul-mouthed response to heckler is already embarrassing his campaign.

RED BAND TRAILER Let’s get f*%&ing raunchy July 28th when #HarleyQuinnS3 premieres on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/FqO3SuzGi3 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) July 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Harley is completely on board with Ivy’s plan to terraform Gotham into an eco-paradise. At least until the green starts killing people. That may be why Swamp Thing and Abigail Arcane are also featured in the trailer. But this show’s take on that classic duo is decidedly less serious than most of their comic book appearances.

Kaley Cuoco executive produces and stars in the series as Harley Quinn, with Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Clayface and the Joker, Ron Funches as King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, and J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

Harley Quinn season 3 will premiere on HBO Max with three new episodes on July 28. New episodes will follow weekly until September 15.

