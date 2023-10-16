The Marvels Character Posters Show Off the MCU Sequel’s Main Stars

Marvel Studios has released character posters for the main stars of its upcoming superhero crossover movie, The Marvels.

Shared on the official Twitter account for Marvel Studios, the six character posters spotlight Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris‘ Monica Rambeau/Photon, Iman Vellani‘s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury, Park Seo-joon’s Prince Yan, and Goose.

Carol, Monica, and Kamala form The Marvels

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe,” reads the synopsis. “When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The Marvels rated PG-13

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel was recently rated PG-13 for “action/violence and brief language” by the Motion Picture Association. This is the same MPA rating that every other MCU movie has received since 2008’s Iron Man.

The Marvels is currently tracking for a domestic opening weekend in the $50-75 million range, marking a significant drop-off from Captain Marvel’s $153.4 million opening back in 2019. If this tracking holds, The Marvels will be the first MCU movie since 2021’s Eternals to open shy of $100 million domestically.

Besides Larson, Parris, Vellani, Jackson, and Park, other cast members for The Marvels include Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, as well as Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur as members of Kamala Khan’s family. Zawe Ashton portrays the movie’s main antagonist, Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior hellbent on saving her home planet of Hala.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10, 2023.