The Marvels Gets an Official MPA Rating

The Marvels has received an unsurprising rating from the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

Per ComicBook.com, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has been rated “PG-13 for action/violence and brief language.” This is the same MPA rating that every other MCU movie has received since 2008’s Iron Man. The first MCU installment to break the PG-13 mold will be the forthcoming Deadpool 3, which is set to retain the R-rated antics of its two 20th Century Fox-released entries.

Higher, further, faster in The Marvels

The Marvels is the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), picking up with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). The movie will also continue the respective stories of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who received superpowers in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and WandaVision.

Samuel L. Jackson will also be back as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury. After mostly taking a backseat to the events in Phase 3 of the MCU, Fury has once again become a prominent character within the beloved franchise’s shared universe, headlining the recently concluded Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion. The show — which was based on the comic book storyline of the same name — was connected to Captain Marvel, resolving dangling plotlines from the 2019 movie.

Nia DaCosta directed The Marvels from a screenplay she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. With a budget of $219.8 million, The Marvels has become the highest-budgeted movie ever helmed by a black woman. The previous record holder was the Ava DuVernay-helmed A Wrinkle in Time (2018), which had a budget of $100 million.

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe,” reads the synopsis. “When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10, 2023.