Could TWD: Daryl Dixon Go on For 12 Seasons? Showrunner Greg Nicotero Responds

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon showrunner Greg Nicotero has his doubts that the spin-off could run as long as the original series but he’s not ruling anything out.

In discussing the potential future of Daryl’s adventures in Europe with Collider, Nicotero insisted that nothing is currently set in stone when it comes to how long the show could run. “A lot of it has to do with how people respond to the show. With Daryl, because of what we’ve set up in the show, there’s a lot of ground to cover,” he said. “We’ve always wanted to do a European version of the show because we have a lot of amazing fans in Spain, Portugal, Germany, and the UK. We have a lot of people overseas that really respond to the show and love it.”

Daryl’s Lengthy Life

Despite the love for the franchise, Nicotero is also confident that Daryl Dixon won’t surpass The Walking Dead‘s 11 seasons. “There hasn’t been a lot of discussions, as of yet, as to how and why and when. I doubt that we would ever want to do something that would go 12 seasons or so, like The Walking Dead,” he concluded. “Most of the people that started watching The Walking Dead when they were kids, are now graduating from college.”

Following arguably the most popular character to originate in AMC‘s adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore‘s zombie epic, Daryl Dixon sees the titular survivor attempting to navigate the overrun streets of Paris, France. After washing up on the shores of a new continent, Norman Reedus‘ character takes it upon himself to find a way back to the United States of America. His life is made harder when he’s tasked with protecting a young boy who some believe could be the key to curing the infection that has devasted the world.

