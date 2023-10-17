Daryl Dixon Season 2 Teaser Trailer Shows Carol’s Determination

A new teaser trailer for the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon celebrates the long-awaited return of Melissa McBride as Carol, who is now intent on finding her best friend, Norman Reedus‘ Daryl.

The thirty-second teaser doesn’t show Daryl and Carol reuniting, but both are clearly on each other’s minds. Daryl’s voiceover wonders if the people he left behind are still thinking about him, and Carol, wielding a crossbow, says she won’t give up hope if there’s a chance the one she’s looking for could still be alive.

McBride’s Carol was announced at New York Comic Con to be returning to The Walking Dead Universe, after Daryl Dixon spent the first season of his spin-off without her. McBride was intended to be part of the show from its beginning, but departed when the filming location was moved to Europe to match its setting.

The Walking Dead’s fan-favorite team gets back together

TWD: Daryl Dixon is a spin-off of The Walking Dead, AMC’s zombie apocalypse franchise based on the long-running comic written by Robert Kirkman with art by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. Reedus’ character was introduced in the 2010 first season of the original series, and was a new addition for the adaptation rather than being based on any of the comic’s characters. Unlike many characters in the dangerous world of The Walking Dead, Daryl survived through all 11 seasons and was the first individual character to have a spin-off titled with his name.

Conversely, Carol was a character in the early issues of the comic, but McBride’s version in the TV adaptation not only outlived her counterpart but became one of the most hardy survivors of the worldwide zombie outbreak. While both Carol and Daryl were popular characters on their own, fans were especially drawn to the unlikely and profound friendship they forged with each other.

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is streaming now on AMC and AMC+. Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.