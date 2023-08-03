Marvel Hasn’t Made a Decision Yet on Jonathan Majors’ MCU Future

Jonathan Majors‘ MCU future is currently still up in the air. According to a recent report, Marvel Studios still isn’t quite sure in what direction to go.

What’s the latest on Jonathan Majors’ MCU future?

During the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Above the Line’s Jeff Sneider briefly spoke about Majors’ future in the MCU when asked about the budgets on future projects. According to Sneider, Marvel Studios has yet to make a firm decision on Majors. The studio is instead waiting to see how the accusations against the star shake out.

“I’m told they’re still going through multiple scenarios and models regarding the Jonathan Majors of it all,” said Sneider. “They haven’t made any final decisions regarding Jonathan Majors. They’re basically modeling it out, ‘if this happens, if that happens.’ Whatever it is. So I think they’re just getting their ducks in a row, and options lined up in case.”

Majors is currently set to appear as the MCU’s newest “big bad” villain, Kang the Conqueror, across a litany of different films. After appearing briefly in Disney+’s Loki, Majors starred as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and will (as of now) appear in the second season of Loki.

What’s happening with Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors faces three counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, three counts of third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment. These stem from an incident in March in which he’s accused of assaulting a 30-year-old woman.

Police cite that Majors allegedly struck “[the victim] about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” Additionally, he allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, “causing bruising and substantial pain.”

After originally being set to begin his trial today, Majors’ trial was pushed back until next month.