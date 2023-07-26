Batman: Mask of the Phantasm 4K Trailer Previews Remastered Classic

Ahead of its release on September 12, 2023, a new Batman: Mask of the Phantasm 4K trailer is out. It gives a crystal clear idea of just how crisp the new version of the film looks.

The new Batman: Mask of the Phantasm 4K trailer highlights some of the improved visuals coming in the updated version of the film. These include more detailed looks at Batman, The Phantasm, Joker, and more.

Check out the Batman: Mask of the Phantasm 4K trailer below:

What is Batman: Mask of the Phantasm about?

“When a woman from Bruce Wayne’s past, Andrea Beaumont, comes back into his life, Bruce questions whether he should continue protecting Gotham City as Batman,” reads the official synopsis of the film. “But his introspection is short-lived when the city’s most notorious crime bosses are killed, and the Caped Crusader is blamed for their murders. The Dark Knight sets out to clear his name, revealing a new masked vigilante: the Phantasm.”

Mask of the Phantasm’s 4K re-release comes just in time for the acclaimed animated movie’s 30th birthday. It was originally released in theaters on Dec. 25, 1993, as the first feature film to spin out of the beloved Batman: The Animated Series. While Mask of the Phantasm initially failed to take flight at the box office, it became a success on home video and went on to be regarded as one of the best Batman stories ever put to film.

Batman: The Animated Series creators Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm directed Mask of the Phantasm from a screenplay by Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Martin Pasko, and Michael Reaves. The film starred the late, great Kevin Conroy as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman opposite Mark Hamill as the voice of the Joker.

Other Batman: The Animated Series cast members to reprise their roles for Mask of the Phantasm included Efrem Zimbalist Jr. as Alfred Pennyworth, Bob Hastings as James Gordon, and Robert Costanzo as Harvey Bullock.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm releases on 4K Ultra HD on Sept. 12. In the meantime, the film is currently streaming on Max.