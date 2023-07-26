Invincible Creator Confirms Season 2’s Main Villain

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman confirmed that Angstrom Levy will serve as Season 2’s primary antagonist.

Per Collider, the franchise co-creator, who also serves as an executive producer on the Prime Video adaptation, revealed that Mark Grayson will tussle with one of his most nefarious foes. “I think he’s probably the big bad of Season 2, but he’s not the only big bad of Season 2,” Kirkman said. “There’s a lot going on in the season. But I think that, like, the Invincible/Omni-Man conflict was kind of the through line of the first season, what happens with Angstrom Levy carries over the entire season in a way that some of the other stories don’t.”

Who Is Angstrom Levy?

In the Invincible comics, written by Kirkman with art from Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker, Angstrom Levy is able to open up portals between realities. Introduced as the first being capable of jumping through the multiverse, his prime version the help of the Mauler Twins to create a machine that’s capable of harnessing and absorbing the intelligence of all his variants.

With machinations to become the smartest entity in the multiverse, his plans are thwarted when Invincible destroys the machine. In the process, Angstrom suffers a severe injury that leaves his head twisted and scarred. He escapes to a dimension where a race known as the Technicians help him heal. He returned on several occasions seeking revenge on Mark, often going through his family in an attempt to break him.

In Invincible Season 2, Angstrom Levy will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown. Further details on how he’ll factor into the story remain unknown. Audiences will be able to catch his battle with Invincible when the next chapter in the saga premieres on Prime Video on November 3.